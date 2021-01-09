SELINSGROVE — An 18-year-old driver from York County on Friday night led police through Snyder and Union counties on a high-speed chase while driving into oncoming traffic, according to state police in Selinsgrove this morning.
Police say Desmond Waltman, 18, of Wrightsville, reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour on Route 11/15 as he allegedly led police through Selinsgrove, Shamokin Dam and Lewisburg before police used evasive maneuvers to stop him and then take him into custody without further incident. It is not clear why Waltman allegedly refused to stop.
Waltman was arraigned and committed to the Snyder County Prison in lieu of $25,000 cash bail. He was charged by Trooper Kyle Whitford with two felony counts: fleeing and alluding and aggravated assault against law enforcement; a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment; and summary offenses of speeding, reckless driving, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and careless driving.
At 5:06 p.m., police observed Waltman driving a silver 2011 Mazda CX-7 at 101 mph in a 55 mph zone on Route 11/15 near East Bough Street in Selinsgrove. Whitford attempted a traffic stop but Waltman allegedly continued north at a high rate of speed, police said.
Police activated lights and sirens. As Waltman continued north onto a strop area of Monroe Township, he turned right onto North Old Trail and continued to flee at a high rate of speed, passing northbound traffic and driving in an oncoming southbound lane at other vehicles, forcing them off the road to avoid a collision, police said.
Waltman drove through two parking lots and accessed North Susquehanna Trail in Shamokin Dam where he continued to flee north on Route 15. An unmarked state police car became involved and Waltman continued north to Union County at speeds around 100 mph, police said.
Units from state police in Milton and Buffalo Township Valley Regional Police Department responded to assist as Waltman entered the Lewisburg area. He then traveled through Winfield and Lewisburg at a high rate of speed, weaving through and around traffic until making a U-turn at Colonel John Kelly Road in Kelly Township, police said.
Waltman struck the front left of a marked state police vehicle. As Waltman the U-turn, a state police trooper unsu attempted a PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver to stop the fleeing vehicle, police said.
Waltman continued south on Route 15 until turning west on Zeigler Road. At the intersection of Zeigler and JPM Road, another trooper successfully stopped Waltman with a PIT maneuver and he was taken into custody without further incident.
No injuries were reported, police said.
Waltman is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 11 a.m. Jan. 18 in front of Magisterial District Judge John Reed, of Selinsgrove. Police said numerous additional traffic violations are likely to be filed in the near future.