SELINSGROVE — State police at Selinsgrove took a man into custody and launched a homicide investigation following a fatal shooting at a South Market Street home Monday afternoon.
Police declined to confirm the identity of the alleged shooter or the victim but did disclose the address where the shooting happened, 1150 S. Market St. in Penn Township. According to the Snyder County's GIS public mapping system, Brad A. Bailor owns the property.
Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch confirmed that Bailor, 33, was in custody and would be arraigned Monday night on homicide charges. He would not release the victim's name pending family notification.
Snyder County Coroner Bill Pheasant was at the home at about 8 p.m., more than six hours after the alleged shooting where the deceased remained.
He said an autopsy would be conducted Tuesday.
Christopher Finck was working on his car outside his 1216 S. Market St. home at about 1:30 Monday afternoon when he heard a commotion and saw police swarm the nearby house with their guns drawn.
"I heard someone yell, 'Put down the gun.' That got my attention," said Finck who immediately took out his cellphone and began filming the scene. "I saw a trooper standing in front of a group of police yelling commands."
After a few seconds of silence, Finck saw a man emerge from the house holding what appeared to be a gun in his left hand above his head.
The man dropped the weapon and police took him into custody as several other officers rushed inside the home.
Minutes later, Finck saw police wave medical personnel to the home and watched as they brought a gurney to the door.
Finck, who moved to Selinsgrove from the Williamsport area in late February, said he didn't know the identity of the man taken into custody or any of the home's occupants.