MILTON — A member of the Clinton Township Fire Department was allegedly driving a horse and buggy while intoxicated on May 30 in Watsontown and attempted to allegedly bribe an officer into letting him go, according to Watsontown Police Department.
Samuel Lapp Zook, 19, of Green Pine Road, Montgomery was charged with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and four summary offenses: Two counts of not having proper lighting, and one count each of illegal purchase, consumption, possession or transportation of alcohol; and operating a vehicle as an underage person with alcohol. The charges were filed by Watsontown Patrolman Christopher Snyder in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
Snyder reported that he observed the black horse-drawn carriage traveling southbound at 1:46 a.m. May 30 in the 10 block of Main Street without any working front lights or rear flashing red lights commonly used on those vehicles. Due to the violations and concern for the safety of the horse, Snyder said he stopped the carriage driver in the 400 block of Dickson Avenue just south of the entrance to the Watsontown Boat Launch.
Zook told Snyder that his battery died and he was traveling to a friend's house nine miles away. He could not provide any other information regarding his destination, police said.
Snyder attempted to locate a battery for Zook, but was unable to find one. While conversing with Zook, Snyder said he smelled alcohol from the driver's breath, but Zook denied consuming any alcohol.
Zook was unable to pass field sobriety tests as well and an additional breath test showed him positive for alcohol, police said.
Zook allegedly asked the officer to let him go. He allegedly said he did a lot for the community and was a member of the Clinton Township Fire Department in Montgomery, police said.
When Snyder said no, Zook allegedly told him he would pay him cash to not arrest him. Snyder again said that was not an option, police said.
Clinton Township Fire Chief Todd Winder and Zook's father, also named Samuel Zook, retrieved the horse and told Snyder that they secured several bottles of alcohol hidden inside the carriage, police said.
The younger Zook's blood alcohol level as .067 percent, which is below the legal limit, police said.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Oct. 6 in front of Diehl.