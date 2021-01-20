A Lewisburg man has been charged with stealing more than $85,000 from County Cupboard Inn Best Western dating back to 2016.
According to state police at Milton, Andrew Charles Gemberling, 44, had stolen from the County Cupboard through misuse of credit cards, theft of cash and fraudulent credit card refunds beginning in August 2016. The the total amount of the thefts was $85,647.26, according to police.
On Dec. 13, 2020, Trooper Scott Carl was called to the facility regarding an internal theft.
Carl reports the County Cupboard was notified by its credit card service of suspicious activity "common with internal theft by an employee."
An internal investigation showed that fraudulent credit card refunds were being made by Gemberling, an assistant general manager, police said.
On Dec. 14, Carl reported that Gemberling admitted to the thefts, along with stealing cash from the front desk cash drawer from Aug. 3, 2016 to Dec. 9, 2020.
Theft, theft by deception and related charges are pending, Carl wrote in his updated report.
Gemberling was arraigned by District Judge Jeffrey Mensch on Tuesday. Gemberling was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.