COAL TOWNSHIP — A SCI-Coal Township inmate faces misdemeanor charges of providing false information after state troopers said he lied about a sexual assault inside the prison.
Richard Park, 32, was arrested Tuesday after troopers say Park informed authorities he was sexually assaulted in his prison cell on Dec. 4, troopers said.
Park was transferred to Evangelical Community Hospital, in Lewisburg, to be treated before troopers arrived, according to police.
On Dec. 6 Park told informed troopers he was standing behind his story of being assaulted, troopers said. Troopers asked Park if he was sure and wanted to change any bit of his statement to police, according to court documents.
Park then admitted he made up the assault because he wanted to be transferred out of the prison. Park now faces two counts of misdemeanor providing false statements to authorities.
Park will appear before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on the charges.