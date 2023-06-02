KELLY TOWNSHIP — A West Milton man believed to be drunk allegedly drove the wrong way on Route 15 and refused to stop for police, according to state police in Milton.
Jordan Kline Klinger, 28, of Highland Avenue, West Milton, was charged with a felony count of fleeing; three misdemeanors: two counts of DUI and one count of recklessly endangering another person; and 12 summary traffic violations. The charges were filed by state Trooper Tyler Arbogast, of the Milton State Police Barracks, in the Lewisburg office of District Judge Jeffrey Rowe.
Arbogast reported he was notified that someone was driving a Ford F150 pickup truck the wrong way on Route 15 on Wednesday. Police activated sirens and lights as they followed the truck, police said.
The driver allegedly continued driving and struck two street signs. The driver allegedly drove on roads, gravel parking areas and onto a grassy field in Kelly Square, police said.
When the driver stopped, he was placed under arrest. He allegedly smelled of alcohol, and had a dazed appearance with dilated pupils and glassy, bloodshot eyes, police said.
Klinger allegedly admitted to drinking several alcoholic beverages. Police said his speech was thick and slurred, he appeared confused, and he exhibited numerous mood swings.
Klinger was arraigned on Wednesday and committed to Union County Jail in lieu of $75,000. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. June 8.
