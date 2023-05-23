UNION TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport man was allegedly driving 90 mph while intoxicated with four children in the vehicle in Union Township, according to state police in Milton.
Thomas L. Amons, 34, of Chestnut Street, Williamsport, was charged with two counts of DUI, four counts of endangering the welfare of children and four counts of recklessly endangering another person, all misdemeanors; and one summary count of speeding. The charges were filed by state Trooper Tyler Arbogast, of the Milton State Police Barracks, in the Lewisburg Office of District Judge Jeffrey Rowe.
Amons was stopped by Arbogast at 9:06 p.m. April 8 on State Route 15 near Murray Street in Union Township after being allegedly clocked going 90 mph in a 55 mph zone. Amons allegedly told the trooper that he was trying to go home.
Arbogast reported Amons allegedly smelled of alcohol, had glassy, bloodshot eyes and had thick and slurred speech. Amons was allegedly trying to hide a beer can between the driver's side door and the driver's seat, police said.
Amons had four juveniles ages 7, 8, 10 and 12 in the vehicle, police said.
Amons's blood alcohol level was allegedly .296, which is 3.7 times the legal limit in Pennsylvania, police said.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled in front of Rowe at 9:30 a.m. June 8.