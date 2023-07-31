MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg police are investigating what appears to be a muder-suicide involving a married couple.
The victims have been identified as Jeffrey Scott Wenrich, 63, and his wife, Tharifah Wenrich, 64, both of the 100 block of Scottsdale Drive.
Mifflinburg police said they were called to the home at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday after a family member made the discovery. Police said they believe the deaths occurred between 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
A preliminary investigation indicates that Jeffrey killed Tharifah, before he died by suicide. The couple lived together at the home, no one else was involved, and there is no danger to the public, police said.
Investigators said they have not yet established a motive. The investigation is continuing. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Mifflinburg police.
Borough police said they were assisted at the scene by the Union County coroner, Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Service, Pennsylvania State Police and a state police forensic services unit.