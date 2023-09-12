SUNBURY — Sunbury police are investigating a “suspicious death” after officers were called to the 200 block of South Third Street for a male laying on the ground, according to Sunbury Acting Police Chief Travis Bremigen.
Officers were dispatched at around 4:46 p.m. after individuals walking discovered the body and called Northumberland County 911, Bremigen said.
Bremigen said a Northumberland County coroner is currently on scene.
Police said the North Shore Railroad is closed along with Walnut from Third to Fourth and Walnut and Church streets and traffic is being diverted.
Bremigen said the death is being considered suspicious and officers are investigating.
Bremigen said no other information will be released at this time.