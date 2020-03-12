bombthreat0313a.jpg

A member of a bomb squad from Hershey investigates a suspicious item near Buckley's carpet at the intersection of Route 11 and Railroad Street in Danville.

 Joe Sylvester/The Daily Item

DANVILLE — A couple of streets were shut down and several police departments responded during an investigation of a suspicious package near the intersection of Route 11 and Railroad Street, according to Danville police.

Danville Police Corporal Jon Swank said the county 911 center received a call for a suspicious looking pipe with a geocaching label on it near Buckley's carpet around noon, according to a release from the Montour County Firewire.

A bomb squad from Hershey took an x-ray of the package and determined it was empty, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

