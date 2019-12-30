McCLURE — Several juveniles are suspected of breaking into a vacant business on Specht Street and causing more than $60,000 in damage.
State police at Selinsgrove said an unidentified number of juveniles forced their way into the commercial property at 47 Specht Street owned by Angela Seler, of Beavertown, sometime between 3 p.m. and 4:56 p.m. Nov. 25.
Inside the vacant building, the juveniles sprayed paint on the walls and lit several fires, causing $66,596 in damage, police said.
Middleburg Police are assisting in the investigation with state police.