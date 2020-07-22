State police are investigating the death of 83-year old Montour County man as a homicide but aren't releasing any other information.
John Ditzler, of 1621 Bloom Road, Cooper Township, Montour County, has been identified as the victim of the homicide, according to state police at Milton. The incident occurred in "late evening hours" Tuesday, according to a police report.
Milton state trooper Mark Reasner said no other information will be provided at this time.
Reasner said there is no threat to the community.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.