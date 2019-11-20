Coal Township Police are investigating student bullying at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional High School after a video surfaced of a senior slamming another student into hallway lockers.
Chief Edward Purcell said he received the complaint Tuesday night and sent an officer to the school Wednesday.
In the video Purcell viewed he described seeing "one kid aggressive toward another. What this kids is doing is obviously wrong but we don't see what happened before or after the video started."
Resident Carmine Scicchitano said he contacted Coal Township Police after some parents went to him Tuesday evening with their concerns and four videos purportedly showing bullying. He also contacted the Diocese of Harrisburg along with the national and Pennsylvania bullying hotlines.
"People are really concerned," he said.
Among them is MMA fighter Dillon Danis who posted a video on Tuesday to his Instagram account that purportedly showed an Our Lady of Lourdes high school student pushing another student. Danis' video was sent to The Daily Item's Facebook page. In the video, a male student wearing a Class of 2020 sweater is seen pushing another male student nine times and threatening, "I swear to God I'll do it worse," as they walked through the hallway with a group of other students.
No student intervened. A male voice could be heard saying "hit him" and another bellowed, "Worldstar" twice in an apparent reference to the social media site where videos are posted showing people fighting.
Danis has 873,000 followers on Instagram and the video he posted was viewed more than 240,000 times in less than 24 hours. It's not the first time Danis has posted a viral video of a child being bullied. In October, he paid for one Baltimore teen's martial arts lessons after a video surfaced.
Purcell said the parents of the Our Lady of Lourdes students in the video would be contacted by the investigating officer.
A secretary at the Coal Township school said the issue "has already been taken care of" when reached by phone early Wednesday morning and referred further questions to the Diocese of Harrisburg. Rachel A. Bryson, executive director of public relations, has received the video but hadn't seen it and deferred making a comment until she could review it.