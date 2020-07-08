Shamokin Dam police are looking for the public's help in an investigation into a robbery at a motel Tuesday morning.
According to a release from Chief Tim Bremigen, Shamokin Dam Police responded to reports of a robbery at the Econo Lodge Motel between 8 and 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police said four "dark-skinned males wearing dark clothing and ski masks" forced their way into a room occupied by two individuals. Police report the four men stole an undisclosed amount of money and other items.
Police said the four males ran from the scene and entered a silver four-door sedan operated by a white female with curly hair who was wearing glasses.
Bremigen said there is no threat to the public.
An investigation continues and police are following up with several other witnesses who saw the vehicle. SDPD is asking anyone with information to contact the SDPD at 570-743-2671 or email tbremigen@shamokindam.net .