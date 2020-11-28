Police are investigating a shooting incident that took place on Thanksgiving in Selinsgrove.
According to police reports, a 29-year-old man sustained an injury to his left leg around 10 p.m. Thursday along West Spruce Street between Orange and David streets.
The victim ran to his neighbor’s home and rode to Evangelical Community Hospital in a private vehicle.
After being initially treated at Evangelical, the victim was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center. His injuries were not life-threatening and he was released from the hospital early Friday.
The police are currently investigating the incident. Anyone with information pertaining to the shooting is requested to call the Selinsgrove Police Department at 570-374-8655 or 570-372-0826.