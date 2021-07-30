State police at Selinsgrove continue to investigate the Wednesday afternoon shooting of a 17-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills resident by another teen.
The severely injured youth is reportedly being treated at Hershey Medical Center after being shot in the head on Wednesday, according to relatives who have posted on Facebook.
Police confirmed that a 17-year-old male was shot by another 17-year-old male at an unspecified location on Palmer Lane in West Perry Township, Snyder County, at 4:53 p.m. Wednesday.
The police report said the teen is in “serious” condition, but relatives report his condition is much worse.
Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch would not comment on the investigation involving a minor, citing the Juvenile Act that provides confidentiality in most offenses other than several serious felony crimes.