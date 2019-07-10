PENNS CREEK — State police at Selinsgrove are investigating the theft of more than $4,000 cash and jewelry from a Penns Creek home on June 22.
The unidentified 47-year-old female homeowner reported to police that her Center Township home in Snyder County was burglarized sometime between 7 a.m. and 4:15 a.m. on June 22.
There was no apparent force used to break into the home, police said.
The list of items allegedly stolen were $4,300 in cash and nearly $2,000 worth of jewelry, including a wedding band, engagement ring, diamond and ruby ring and pearl earrings.