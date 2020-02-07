WINFIELD — More than $9,000 in product was stolen from Gilson Snow Inc. in Winfield between Jan. 26 and Jan. 31, according to state police in Selinsgrove.
Trooper Todd Mondell reported an unknown person(s) removed 18 snowboards from the bed of a 2017 Ford F250 Supercab pickup truck owned by Gilson at 6985 New Berling Highway in Jackson Township, Snyder County, between the hours of 3 p.m. Jan. 26 and 2:30 p.m. Jan. 31. The person then left the scene undetected.
The following Gilson snowboards were taken: two duel 154-inch boards valued at $978; two duel 149-inch boards valued at $978; two duel 144-inch boards valued at $978; a Mach 33 163-inch board valued at $619; a Pioneer 155-inch board valued at $519; two 2019 Pioneer 165-inch boards valued at $1,038; four 2019 Pioneer 155-inch boards valued at $2,076; a 2019 Pioneer 150-inch board balued at $519; an Undead 144-inch board valued at $489; an Undead 154-inch board valued at $489; and a We Are Penn State 154-inch board valued at $599.
Anyone with information please contact state police at 570-374-8145.