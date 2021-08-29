A 93-year-old Coal Township man was killed in a crash Friday afternoon in Northumberland County and a driver who police say went through a stop sign may be charged in the crash.
According to state police at Stonington, Harry Hummel was pronounced dead at Geisinger in Danville after he was flown to the hospital following the crash at 1:31 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Routes 225 and 147.
State police report Dean M. Alger, 59, of Palmyra was driving a Mack Truck MD series east along Route 147 toward the intersection with Route 225 in Jackson Township near Mandata.
Police say Alger did not stop at a "properly posted stop sign" and drove into the path of Hummel, who was driving a Honda Accord. The vehicles collided nearly head-on, police said.
Alger was not injured in the crash, police said. Hummel was flown to Geisinger where he later died. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, police reported.
According to the police report, an investigation into the crash is ongoing with potential charges for Alger.