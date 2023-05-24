LEWISBURG — A "Juggalo" from Muncy looking to settle an old score attacked his half-brother in the parking lot of the Street of Shops on May 13, according to Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department.
Clyde Francis Burgit, 31, of Hughes Road, Muncy, was charged with a felony count of robbery, a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment. The charges were filed by Buffalo Valley Regional Police Patrolman Martez D. Faulkner in the Lewisburg office of District Judge Jeffrey Rowe.
Officers were dispatched at 1:52 p.m. May 13 to the area of North Water Street at Saint John Street in Lewisburg for a fight in progress between Shane Doane and his half-brother Burgit, a Juggalo with a face tattoo that makes him look like a clown. A Juggalo is a fan of Insane Clown Posse, a hardcore hip-hop duo consisting of rappers Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope.
Doane told police he was sitting in the Street of Shops parking lot when he was approached by Burgit, who allegedly said, "You thought I wouldn't show up?" Doane said he tried to walk away, but Burgit punched him in the head several times and kicked him in the abdomen several times when Doane fell to the ground, police said.
Burgit allegedly took Doane's wallet and two phones before leaving the area. The wallet contained several cards and $10 in coins and bills, police said.
Doane described his half-brother as a 5-foot, 6-inch white male with a chubby build, brown hair and no facial hair. Burgit has several face tattoos, including the one that makes him look like a clown, police said.
Doane said he and his ex-girlfriend had an altercation with members of the Juggalos years ago. Doane believes that is why Burgit had animosity toward him.
Prior to the incident on May 13, Doane and Burgit had a heated exchange on social media.
Witnesses reported seeing Burgit strike Doane several times. When Doane fell to the ground, Burgit continued to strike the victim, police said.
Burgit was arraigned in front of Rowe on May 19 and committed to Union County Prison in lieu of $75,000 cash bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 10:30 a.m. June 1.