MOUNT CARMEL — A 20-year-old Kulpmont man allegedly climbed on top of a 15-year-old girl in the middle of the night while she was sleeping and then covered her face with a pillow to stop her from screaming, according to state police in Stonington.
Tyler Reese Owens, 20, of Chestnut Street, Kulpmont, was charged with one felony count each of aggravated assault, strangulation, and corruption of minors; two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, one misdemeanor count each of recklessly endangering another person and indecent exposure; and two summary counts of harassment and purchasing alcohol as a minor. Trooper Jason Kelley, of the Stonington State Police Barracks, filed the charges in the Mount Carmel office of District Judge William Cole.
Kelley reported that he responded to a Kulpmont home at 6:29 a.m. Saturday He learned that Owens allegedly consumed alcohol at the Sobleski Club in Kulpmont at 4 a.m. and then allegedly entered the girl's bedroom.
He allegedly undressed next to the bed and climbed on top of her. When she awoke, she began to scream and Owens allegedly covered her mouth, nose and face with a pillow, police said.
"The victim could not breath from the force applied to the pillow, and began to struggle," Kelley reported. "The victim feared for her life due to lack of oxygen, stating she 'could not breath'"
Once free, the victim ran to her mother's room. Her mother entered the bedroom and found a naked Owens hiding in the closet, police said.
The victim was "visibly shaken and crying," police said.
Owens was arraigned on Saturday and bail was set at $125,000. He posted bail through professional bondsman Thaddeus M. Smith, of Milton.
Owens is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. June 29 in front of Cole.