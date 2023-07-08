LEWISBURG — A Lancaster man allegedly attempted to cash a fraudulent check in the amount of $3,867.31 at Susquehanna Community Bank in Lewisburg last month, according to state police in Milton.
Carlos Luis Valentin, 23, of Baron Drive, Lancaster, was charged with a felony count of theft by deception. The charges were filed by state Trooper Logan Spiece, of the Milton State Police Barracks, in the Lewisburg office of District Judge Jeffrey Rowe.
Upon review of the check, it was discovered to be a fake business check belonging to Troyer's Garage LLC in Beavertown. The pay was listed to Valentin, police said.
Bradley Pepperman, the owner of the garage, told police he never issued any checks to Valentin. He said the check was fraudulent, police said.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER