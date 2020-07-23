A Union County man allegedly raped a child over four years who was being babysat at his home overnight, ordering the child out of bed and forcing her to commit sexual acts while others in the home slept, according to arrest papers filed Thursday by a state trooper.
William T. Aikey, 32, of 2470 Laurel Road, Laurelton, promised his accuser would one day meet the title character from the children’s television show “Hannah Montana,” luring her with an ID card from the show, and allegedly showed his accuser images of child pornography, according to arrest papers.
“(The accuser) related that seeing these things happen to other children she thought that it was OK and made her feel like the things that were happening were not wrong,” Trooper Justin Rosboschil, state police at Milton, wrote in a criminal affidavit filed against Aikey.
The alleged crimes occurred between 2005 and 2009 when Aikey was age 17 to 21 and the accuser was age 4 to 8, according to arrest papers.
Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch of Mifflinburg arraigned Aikey on Thursday morning on 36 counts, 16 of which are felonies, and released him from custody on $50,000 unsecured bail. Attorney Steven Buttorff of Mifflinburg represented Aikey at the hearing.
Rosboschil charged Aikey with eight counts each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and aggravated indecent assault, both of which are felonies. Aikey also faces four counts each of corruption of minors and terroristic threats and eight counts of indecent assault, all of which are misdemeanors, plus four summary counts of harassment.
Rosboschil initiated an investigation into Aikey after receiving information on Dec. 16, 2019, through the state’s ChildLine abuse referral system.
According to arrest papers, Rosboschil interviewed the accuser, now an adult, on Jan. 5, 2020. The accuser said Aikey would lower his voice when commanding her out of bed, sometimes in a whisper and sometimes dragging her by an ankle, according to arrest papers.
Aikey raped the child in his room, arrest papers state, while threatening her by saying “if she said anything he was going to get into trouble.”
The accuser told police that Aikey was a family friend and that she stayed at his home frequently as her father worked out of town, according to arrest papers. She stayed at his home until age 12 but the rapes stopped at age 8, with the accuser assuming Aikey preferred younger children, according to arrest papers.