LEWISBURG — A Lewisburg man who was caught on video breaking into a home and taking tools out of a home in April has been charged with two felonies.
Police say Paul John Holland, 40, of Buffalo Road, took a Dewalt Impact Cordless Drill and two batteries when he allegedly broke into the home this spring.
Holland was seen on video going into a house. No one was in the home at the time. Holland was charged with burglary, a felony, and criminal trespass, a felony. His preliminary hearing is set for 1 p.m., Tuesday at district judge Jeffrey Mensch's Mifflinburg courtroom.