LEWISBURG — A Lewisburg man is facing multiple felony DUI charges following his third offense, according to Buffalo Valley Regional Police.
Daniel Thomas Nicholas, 30, of North Fourth Street, Lewisburg, was charged with five felony counts of driving under the influence, one misdemeanor count of DUI and one summary traffic violation. The charges were filed by Buffalo Valley Regional Police Patrolman Joshua Dreisbach in the Lewisburg office of District Judge Jeffrey Rowe.
Dreisbach reported that he observed on May 6 a blue Chevrolet Silverado traveling east on Saint Mary Street that was rapidly accelerating and decelerating at stop signs. The driver allegedly turned without using turn signals, police said.
Once pulled over, Nicholas denied having anything to drink, but officers said he had bloodshot and glassy eyes. Nicholas allegedly failed field sobriety tests, police said.
Lab results show Nicholas's blood-alcohol level was .194, which is nearly 2.5 times the legal limit. He also tested positive for having THC in his system, police said.
This is Nicholas's third DUI offense, police said.
Nicholas was arraigned on Tuesday and committed to Union County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. June 22.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER