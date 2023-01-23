TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A Lewisburg man was arrested following an investigation into the theft of more than $1,600 worth of tools from a garage in Turbot Township.
Trooper Matthew Hill, of the State Police Barracks in Milton, reported that Chad Cook, 32, of Lewisburg, was charged with three felony counts of burglary, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. The charges were filed in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
The thefts allegedly occurred between midnight and 1 p.m. Jan. 2 at 259 Red Hill Road from victim Cody Milheim, 29, of Milton, police said.
The stolen items include several Milwaukee tools: a one-inch impact wrench valued at $900; a 1/2-inch wrench valued at $250; an 18-volt, 12-amp battery valued at $215; and a battery-powered ratchet valued at $250, police said.
Cook was arraigned in front of Diehl on Jan. 4 and committed to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in front of Diehl.