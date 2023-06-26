LEWISBURG — A Lewisburg man allegedly tackled and strangled a pregnant woman on June 18, according to Buffalo Valley Regional Police.
Khalil Malik Leonard, 29, of Market Street, Lewisburg, was charged with a felony count of strangulation and two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges were filed by Buffalo Valley Regional Police Officer Zachary Mosso in the Lewisburg office of District Judge Jeffrey Rowe.
Police reported that Leonard and the woman had been arguing all day. After returning home from shopping around 3:45 p.m. on June 18, the argument continued on the stairs where they were pushing each other. She said she was trying to go upstairs to change her clothes so she could leave, police said.
She went into the bedroom to change and she swung her jeans at Leonard. The belt was still in the jeans and struck Leonard in the back of the neck, police said.
Leonard allegedly tackled the woman to the ground and began choking her. She had red marks on both sides of her skin, police said.
The woman, who is four months pregnant with Leonard's child, told police she was unable to breathe while being choked, police said.
Leonard told police that the woman said something to him that made him angry, but Leonard told police he did not recall what that statement was, police said.
Leonard stated he was trying to push the woman out of his apartment when a brief struggle happened on the staircase. He denied pushing the woman down the stairs or choking her, police said.
During the interview, police observed a glass pipe sitting on the table. The woman said the pipe belonged to Leonard, who allegedly admitted to the pipe being his, police said.
Leonard was arraigned in front of Rowe on June 18 and bail was set at $10,000 unsecured. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 4 p.m. Aug. 3.