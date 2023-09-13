LEWISBURG — A Lewisburg woman is accused of inappropriately touching a 12-year-old girl while the woman was intoxicated in July, according to Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department.
Khadijah S. Ligon, 37, of North Third Street, Lewisburg, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault of a juvenile under the age of 13. The charges were filed by Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department Patrolman Gary V. Heckman in the Lewisburg office of District Judge Jeffrey Rowe.
Police on July 21 received a child welfare report from the Union County Children and Youth Services indicating that a 12-year-old girl was a victim of indecent assault when she slept over at Ligon's home on July 13. The victim said Ligon touched her on the buttocks and inner thigh.
The girl said Ligon's children were staying in New Jersey and Ligon asked if the girl could spend the night. While at Ligon's home, Ligon allegedly asked the juvenile several times if she liked girls, but the girl answered "no." The girl said it "started to get awkward" and Ligon started to cry in the kitchen, according to court documents.
The girl said she laid down in bed at 1 a.m. and tried to go to sleep, according to court documents.
Ligon allegedly touched the girl in the middle of the night and the girl told her to stop. The girl locked herself in the bathroom and called her mother to come take her home, but the girl left Ligon's home at 4 a.m. and ran home to tell her mother what happened, according to court documents.
Ligon allegedly told police she did not recall the incident. She allegedly said she was sitting at the table and on the phone with her cousin until 4 a.m. while the girl was in the room, according to court documents.
"Ligon states that the allegation was crazy and she has never had an allegation against her," police wrote in court documents. "Ligon stated that the juvenile and her sister and other kids are always at her house and repeated that she never had an allegation like this against her. Ligon stated that she does not understand why the juvenile would even say that."
Ligon allegedly said it was not possible that she was too drunk to remember the incident, according to court documents.
"I was intoxicated but I don't touch kids and I don't get sexual when I'm drinking," Ligon said, according to court documents. "I go to bed, I go to sleep."
Prior to the conclusion of the interview, Ligon allegedly agreed that the incident could have occurred and that she did not remember the incident, according to court documents.
"It was apparent during the interview that Ligon would contradict herself and only remember certain details of the alleged incident, but would deny or could not remember other details when specifically confronted about inappropriately touching the juvenile," police wrote in court documents.
Ligon is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 19 in front of Rowe.