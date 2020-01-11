SUNBURY — Sunbury police are searching for A 16-year old Mount Carmel resident who officers say ran away from officials at the George Junior Republic Preventative Aftercare after a court hearing Thursday.
Sunbury Officer Trey Kurtz said Mason Jackson had a hearing and, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Mason walked out of the Northumberland County Courthouse and went to hug an individual but instead took off running down Second and Market streets.
Jackson is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds, police said.
He was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, navy blue slacks, black shoes, black jacket, and a black beanie hat, officers said.
Kurtz issued a Be On The Look Out alert at 2:30 p.m. Thursday but has yet to receive any information, he said.
Kurtz said he has been out searching the city and has been speaking with Jackson's family.
Kurtz said Jackson has friends in the Shamokin Area.
The George Junior Republic Preventative Aftercare is a center in Grove City dedicated to at-risk children.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sunbury Police at 570-286-4584 or Northumberland County 911.