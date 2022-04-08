MILTON — A Lycoming County man allegedly entered into a relationship with an underage high school student and raped her while she was sleeping, according to Point Township Police Department.
Ethan James Kilburn, 26, of Factory Road, Cogan Station, was charged with four felony counts of rape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault of an unconscious victim and corruption of minors; and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault. Point Township Officer Kevin Herring filed the charges in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
An employee with the Northumberland County Children & Youth Services on Nov. 3 reported a sexual assault between Kilburn and the alleged victim. A teacher at Shikellamy High School also reported the incident to ChildLine when the minor female student disclosed that she had been "intimate with Kilburn."
The girl, whose age was not disclosed by police, said that there has been alleged "non-consensual touching of a sexual nature." She told the teacher she had been sexually abused in the past by another person, and Kilburn allegedly knew this and allegedly pushed for more when she was not ready, police said.
Sherry Moroz at Geisinger's Child Advocacy Center conducted the interview with the girl on Nov. 11. She disclosed alleged non-consensual sex with Kilburn, police said.
She said she met Kilburn through a church. Their relationship lasted from June to October 2021, police said.
She said the rape occurred when she was half asleep or just waking up, police reported.
These incidents occurred three or four times over the course of several months until she spoke to a family member, police said.
The girl also said Kilburn put an inappropriate picture of himself on her Amazon tablet, police said.
In an interview with the police, Kilburn confirmed that he started a romantic and sexual relationship with the girl. The relationship ended because the girl lost interest in him and the family didn't want him around, he told the police. Kilburn denied taking inappropriate pictures and putting them on the girl's tablet.
Kilburn was arraigned on March 25 and posted $100,000 unsecured bail on the same day. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9:45 a.m. April 20 in front of Diehl.