WATSONTOWN— A Watsontown man on Friday was arrested on an outstanding bench warrant after Watsontown Borough police were dispatched to the 100 block of E. Brimer Ave. for a disturbance.
During the investigation, Joshua E. Snyder, 36, was arrested after an outstanding bench warrant on Snyder was discovered. The warrant had been issued by the Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas for an underlying theft offense.
Snyder was committed to the Northumberland County Jail on the warrant.
— RICK DANDES