MILTON — A Danville man is facing corruption of minor charges after allegedly asking for photographs of an underage girl.
Gregory Michael Cotner, 52, of Jerseytown Road, Danville, was charged with a misdemeanor count of corruption of minors and a summary count of harassment. The charges were filed by State Trooper George Aguirre of the Milton State Police Barracks in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
Police said Cotner on June messaged the Turbot Township girl on Facebook and sent her a picture of him standing with an axe at a woodpile. He allegedly commented on her appearance and asked her to send a picture of herself to him.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Jan. 5 in front of Diehl.