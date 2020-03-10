DANVILLE — A Clearfield man tried to strangle a woman, pinning her against her vehicle, police said.
The woman told Mahoning Township Officer Tammy Smith that she and Preston Dotts, 21, left the Ronald McDonald House where they were staying to see a boy who was hospitalized at Geisinger March 7. While the woman was driving and he was a passenger, they argued, he wanted to get out of the vehicle so she stopped and he got out. She got out trying to persuade him to go see their son, according to the charges. He then grabbed her around the neck and pinned her against the vehicle, police said. After that, she got back in the vehicle and drove to the hospital to see their son.
She told Smith the incident lasted for a few seconds and that she was OK. A witness in the parking lot heard and saw the altercation, according to the charges.
Dotts, whom the woman said was on probation in Clearfield County, told Smith they pushed and shoved each other but he never had his hands around her neck. The backpack he had was searched and contained four zigzag wrappers, a bong-like device with suspected marijuana residue, a green rubber pipe with suspected burned marijuana, a very small amount of suspected marijuana, a pipe appearing like a cigarette with a small amount of suspected marijuana and two rubber containers with suspected marijuana.
Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder arraigned Dotts and committed him to jail in lieu of $5,000 straight bail.
Smith charged him with strangulation and possessing drug paraphernalia.