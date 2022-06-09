SUNBURY — Sunbury police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say broke into the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA Thursday morning.
Chief Brad Hare said at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday the man broke into the facility with a basketball in his hand.
Hare said nothing was taken from the building but he forced a door open and is now wanted by police for questioning.
Hare said video surveillance shows the man was seen driving a red vehicle but the make and model of the vehicle could not be determined in the parking lot of the YMCA on North 4th Street, Hare said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northumberland County 911 or Sunbury Police Officer Gary Bregensir at 570-988-4539.