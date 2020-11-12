LEWISBURG — A Lewisburg man was charged after police say he pointed a loaded handgun at a man in a Union County home earlier this month.
According to state police at Milton, Chad Dunkle, 45, was charged with assault after police say he "brandished a handgun, chambered a round and put the firearm in the victim's face," on Nov. 4.
Police report Dunkle was arrested and arraigned on Nov. 5 on $10,000 bail. He was held overnight and released on bail on Nov. 5, according to court records.
