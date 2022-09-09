MILTON — A Montgomery man who allegedly attempted to rape a woman who rejected him was apprehended by police later that morning after he allegedly claimed he was an undercover agent investigating a case of child endangerment and luring, according to state police in Milton.
Richard Lewis Clark, 51, of Cemetery Hill Road, Montgomery, was charged in two separate criminal complaints by Troopers Kyle Drick and Brian Watkins, of the Milton State Police Barracks, in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
Watkins filed against Clark two felony counts of attempted rape and strangulation, and three misdemeanor counts of simple assault, unlawful restraint and theft by unlawful taking; and Drick filed against Clark two misdemeanor counts of impersonating a public servant and use/possession of drug paraphernalia and three summary offense: two counts of harassment and one count of public drunkenness.
Watkins reported that a female victim contacted state police at 7 a.m. Monday to report an alleged assault by Clark, a friend of two years. Clark had spent the weekend at her home in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, and had slept in the living room of the residence for three nights, according to court documents.
Clark was reportedly upset that the woman had spent the night with another man. She described Clark as "distant" on Sunday. On Sunday evening, the victim explained to Clark that she did not want any type of sexual relationship with him; she said Clark was attempting to control her life by not allowing her to hang out with certain people, according to court documents.
At 2 a.m. Monday, the woman told Clark to leave her room because she was getting irritated with him. Clark did not and the woman fell asleep, according to court documents.
She awoke at some point to Clark allegedly getting into the bed while naked and allegedly saying, "Don't scream." He allegedly grabbed her throat, squeezed her neck, causing a scratch and red mark in the right lower neck area, and then got on top of her and hit her in the face, according to court documents.
The woman screamed for help and managed to get away with Clark after a struggle. She ran to her mother's room. Clark was then confronted by the mother's boyfriend, who demanded that Clark leave the residence, according to court documents.
After Clark got dressed, he allegedly took the woman's phone and left the home, according to court documents.
Impersonating an officer
That same day, at 10:44 a.m. Monday, state troopers were dispatched to a home at Springtown Road in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, for a report of a man in the street claiming he was a state trooper. Upon arriving on scene, police said they observed Clark standing in the road wearing a multicolor tank top and blue shorts.
Victim Kenneth Ackley told police that Clark approached him at his residence and told him he was an undercover trooper who was conducting an investigation. An argument ensued and Clark allegedly attempted to punch Ackley in the face, but Ackley blocked the blow with his arm, according to court documents.
Witness Zachery Wigton, a neighbor of Ackley's, told police he was walking his dog when he came upon the two men arguing. Wigton called the police and started recording the confrontation, according to court documents.
In a video recording that Wigton took, Wigton asked Clark who he was and Clark allegedly stated, "undercover state officer." He declined to give his badge number, saying he could not give it until "they got here," according to court documents.
Clark told police that he was working undercover with the state police and doing an investigation on "some type of child endangerment/luring," according to court documents.
Clark was "very talkative and erratic," Drick wrote in the police report. "The way Clark was acting appeared to be similar to the way someone acts under the influence of meth."
Clark allegedly told police that he had to use drugs when he was undercover. He denied using meth, but allegedly claimed he only used marijuana, according to court documents.
Drick contacted Watkins due to the initial investigation that morning. Drick detained Clark and took him to the state police station in Milton to be interviewed.
Clark claimed to have been working with "Cpl. Kelley," but he didn't know where Kelly was working out of. He claimed that Kelly has picked him up at 11:30 a.m.—event though it was 11 a.m. at the time of the interview—in Montgomery and dropped him off in the area to conduct the investigation. Specicially, Clark claimed he was there to check out a suspicious van, according to court documents.
Clark said Kelly drives a blue dog charger with a pin stripe, and Kelly is "tall, had a mustache and blonde hair, and he wears glasses," according to court documents.
Clark told Drick that he could check his backpack and look for Kelly's number. During the search, Drick found a purple marijuana grinder, according to court documents.
'Maybe I honestly did it'
Clark told police he and the woman had never been sexually intimate in the two years they knew each other, according to court documents.
Clark confirmed he has spent the weekend at the woman's home. On the third night, he said he had been awakened by someone yelling "rape." He expressed confusion and said he did not recall the incident due to using meth, according to court documents.
Asked by police why the woman would report the assault, Clark allegedly said, "Maybe I honestly did it," according to court documents.
He allegedly added, "She wouldn't say it unless I did it... and I really believe that," according to court documents.
Asked again what he thought occurred that morning, Clark allegedly stated, "That obviously I raped her, or attempted to rape her," according to court documents.
Clark was arraigned on both sets of charges on Tuesday in front of Diehl. He posted $10,000 unsecured bail on the misdemeanor charges but remains an inmate at Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township in lieu of $100,000 cash bail on the remaining felony charges.
Clark is scheduled for preliminary hearings on both sets of charges at 9:45 a.m. Sept. 14 in front of Diehl.