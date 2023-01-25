MILTON — A Milton man is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Milton, according to state police in Milton.
Jon Kaleb Snyder, 28, of Walnut Street, Milton, was charged with four felony counts of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault. The charges were filed by state Trooper Brian Watkins, of the Milton State Police Barracks, in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
Watkins on March 9 was assigned to investigate a ChildLine referral about a juvenile victim having sexual contact with Snyder when she was 15. The girl indicated there were multiple encounters in East Chillisquaque Township and Milton starting in October 2021, according to court documents.
The girl told the police that they began texting and talking on the phone in the summer of 2021. The assaults would occur in Snyder's Kia Rio at the parking lots at Tractor Supply on Carpenter Road and the Milton U Stor-It on Sodom Road, according to court documents.
The girl told police that she and Snyder had a conversation about their ages. She said Snyder wanted to keep the sexual acts a secret "since he knew it was wrong," according to court documents.
The girl provided images of their conversations to the police, according to court documents.
Watkins on Aug. 1 interviewed Snyder with attorney Graham Showalter present. Snyder "was completely cooperative during the interview and provided a full confession regarding the incidents," police said.
Snyder allegedly described the pair as friends and said they would talk all the time. This eventually led to the two individuals allegedly exchanging sexually explicit messages, including naked photographs, according to court documents.
Snyder allegedly told police he had sex with the girl three times — once before her 16th birthday and twice after. He allegedly told police he knew the girl's age.
"There was no mystery there," he allegedly told police. "I knew that."
Snyder was arraigned in front of Diehl on Jan. 17 and committed to Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township in lieu of $100,000 cash bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 10:45 a.m. Feb. 1 in front of Diehl.