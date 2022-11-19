WATSONTOWN — A Watsontown man allegedly strangled a woman at his home in Watsontown, according to Watsontown Police Department.
John Granville Decker, 55, of Pennsylvania Avenue, Watsontown, was charged with a felony count of strangulation, a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment. The charges were filed by Watsontown Police Patrolman Robert Baker III in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
Baker reported that he was dispatched to a home on Pennsylvania Avenue at 7:06 a.m. Oct. 8 for a report of an assault. When he arrived, Baker observed Decker leaving the residence and standing on his front porch, police said.
Decker denied any physical altercation. He said he had been drinking overnight and allegedly admitted that he and the victim had been arguing since the night before, police said.
The victim told police that she came over to drink with Decker. Decker allegedly grabbed her by the face, causing pain and injury, including red marks around her nose and lips as well as selling on her left eyelid, police said.
The victim also claimed that Decker allegedly strangled her for five minutes and she couldn't breathe, police said.
Decker waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Nov. 16 in front of Diehl and posted $25,000 unsecured bail. All charges are headed to the Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER