MILTON — A Watsontown man allegedly choked his pregnant girlfriend during an argument last week, and she sprayed him in the face with pepper spray, according to Watsontown Police Department.
Mickey James Whitaker, 24, of Pennsylvania Avenue, Watsontown, was charged with a felony count of strangulation, a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment. The charges were filed by Watsontown Patrolman Timothy Keifaber in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
Police were dispatched to the home at 5:11 p.m. May 3 for a report of a domestic disturbance between Whitaker and his girlfriend, who is six months pregnant. Police found Whitaker in the front yard screaming in agony, saying he had been sprayed in the eyes, face and mouth with pepper spray by his girlfriend, according to police.
Whitaker told police an argument between the two turned physical. He said he used "his hands and arms to hug" the woman to keep her from leaving the residence. She shoved him and hit him, and Whitaker said he allegedly punched her arm. She then used pepper spray and fled the scene, police said.
The girlfriend told police that Whitaker put her in a rear chokehold for approximately 30 seconds and then punched and shoved her in the chest and arms. The woman had red marks on her neck and arms, and went to the hospital to be evaluated for stomach pain, police said.
Whitaker admitted his arms may have risen to her neck area, but he didn't mean to choke her. He also admitted to punching and shoving his girlfriend previously, police said.
Whitaker was arraigned in front of Diehl on May 4 and released from custody after posting $25,000 cash bail through professional bondsman Stephen Hobbs. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 10:15 a.m. June 15.