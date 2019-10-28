A Dornsife man, believed by police to be high, struck a 36-year-old woman holding a 15-month-old boy with a 2019 Dodge Caravan in the driveway of their residence in Upper Mahanoy Township on Sunday, according to state police at Stonington.
Noah Nathaniel Vitrano, 36, of Super Drive, then took the child and fled following the 7:45 a.m. incident. Upon one failed attempt to give the child away to a stranger at a gas station in Zerbe Township, he abandoned the boy with an employee at a different gas station in Shamokin, police said.
The victim Frances Marie Schaffner had fractured ribs, head wounds, internal bleeding around the lungs and a fractured collarbone. The child had numerous abrasions on his head, police said.
Vitrano, who was arraigned on Monday in front of Milton District Judge Michael Diehl, is incarcerated in Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $200,000 cash bail. Sunbury District Judge Michael Toomey recused himself due to a conflict within his office.
Trooper Brian Siebert reported that Schaffner during the initial interview was observed with blood on the left side of her face, mud all over herself and no shoes on.
She told police that Vitrano returned to the home at 7:45 a.m. and they starting arguing. She attempted to leave the home with the child, but Vitrano followed them outside, police said.
Vitrano attempted to put the mother and her child inside the rental van, but Schaffner refused. The woman then started to walk away, but police said Vitrano entered the van and drove it into the woman and the child. The front end of the van struck Schaffner while she was holding the child and they fell to the ground, police said.
Vitrano then took the child and fled the scene to the Sunoco gas station on Route 225 in Zerbe Township, but the child was not properly secured in the van, police said. At the gas station, police said Vitrano attempted to give away the boy to a stranger, but the person refused.
Vitrano then went to the Turkey Hill gas station on 501 N. Second St., Shamokin, and handed the boy to a store employee before leaving in the van, police said.
A short time later, police said Vitrano was caught and placed into custody on Eighth Street in Shamokin by Shamokin Police.
Police said Vitrano was "overexcitable and talkative," had "body tremors with his right leg twitching," had "bloodshot and glassy eyes" and appeared to be "unsteady on his feet" and "paranoid."
Police said the woman and child were evaluated at Geisinger Medical Center, but were not listed as patients on Monday.
Police determined that Vitrano had his license suspended. They also determined he was under the influence of a controlled substance, but Vitrano did not cooperate with a drug test, police said.
Vitrano is facing three felony counts of aggravated assault, a felony count of child endangerment, a felony count of concealing the whereabouts of a child, a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person, and six summary counts of harassment, driving without a license, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, careless driving and failure to wear a seat belt.