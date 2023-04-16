SUNBURY — One male is in custody and another is in critical condition after an early morning stabbing in Sunbury.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said the victim is in his 30s and was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, where he is listed in critical condition after being stabbed several times.
The incident occurred shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Lucas Lane, in the rear of 11th Street, Hare said.
Police are still investigating the incident. Hare said police will provide more details at a later time. Hare said it was an isolated incident and there no danger to the public.
A state police forensic unit is on the scene, police said.
This is a developing story. More details will be released when they become available.