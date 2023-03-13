Milton police say a man held two women at knifepoint for at least an hour on Sunday before they escaped and he was taken into custody as police arrived on the scene.
According to a press release from Milton Police Cpl. Chad Lehman, 30-year-old Joseph F. Reyes-Gonzalez is in Northumberland County jail on two counts of kidnapping, two counts of unlawful restraint, three counts of terroristic threats, and other charges. He is awaiting arraignment police said.
Police were dispatched to 274 Hepburn Street on Sunday for a domestic dispute in progress and the suspect, later identified as Reyes-Gonzalez, was holding two females against their will and that Reyes-Gonzalez had a knife.
As officers responded, the two females ran out of the residence and Reyes-Gonzalez chased them as officers arrived on the scene, police said.
According to police, Reyes-Gonzalez threw a large knife on the ground and returned back inside the residence after being given commands to stop. Officers entered the residence where Reyes-Gonzalez was taken into custody without incident.
Through the course of the investigation, it was revealed that Reyes-Gonzalez held the two female victims at knifepoint for approximately one hour, police said. During this time Reyes-Gonzalez threatened to kill both victims on several occasions. A third victim arrived at the residence and was advised by Reyes-Gonzalez that if she came back, he would kill her and the two females inside the residence while brandishing the knife.
The third victim called 911 to initiate the police response.