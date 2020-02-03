SUNBURY — A Middleburg man faces theft charges after city police said he made more than $180 in unauthorized charges on a Sunbury Fire Police account.
According to police, Jason Reed, of South Hill Drive, faces misdemeanor charges of theft by deception, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, after Sunbury Police officer Trey Kurtz said two members of the fire police brought in a bill for $180.65.
Kurtz began the investigation Dec. 30 Fire Police Chief Bruce Colyer and his wife and Assistant Fire Police Chief, Mary Colyer, came to the police station with a bill. The Colyer's said they discovered Reed purchased the lunch boxes and billed it to the fire police.
Mary Colyer said she called the company which sold the lunch boxes and was told Reed made the order and sent them to the fire police station, according to Kurtz. Mary Colyer explained to the company the purchase was not made by the fire police and that Reed has not been a member of the fire police for more than three years. Reed was not authorized to use the account, Kurtz said.
Kurtz spoke with a relative of Reed's who said she was there when Reed received the lunch boxes. The witness said Reed told her they were gifts for people, according to police.
Kurtz will now appear before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on the charges.