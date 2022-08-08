WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — An unresponsive male at Sunoco Gas Station in West Chillisquaque Township is believed to have overdosed, according to state police at Milton.
Trooper Logan Spiece, of the Milton State Police Barracks, reported he was dispatched at 8:23 a.m. July 6 to the gas station at 2604 Route 45 in Northumberland County for a report of an unresponsive man in a 2017 Ford Focus.
The man received medical attention and allegedly displayed signs of impairment. He was found in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.