MILTON — A Jersey Shore man is facing rape charges after he allegedly forced himself on a woman on a couch in a Lewis Township home, according to state police in Milton.
Derrick Michael Walker, 39, of Nices Hollow Road, Jersey Shore, was charged with a felony count of rape of an unconscious victim and a felony count of sexual assault. The charges were filed by state Trooper Troy Croak of the Milton State Police Barracks in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
The victim on Feb. 3 reported to police that she said she was intoxicated and fell asleep on a couch on West Second Street in Lewis Township between 2 and 4 a.m. Jan. 23. She said she woke up to Walker raping her, police said.
She said she did not know Walker prior to Jan. 22 and had not consented to his advances, police said.
In an interview with police, Walker allegedly confirmed his actions, noting she had been asleep and drunk, police said.
Walker was arraigned on Nov. 23 and posted $150,000 unsecured bail on the same day. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in front of Diehl at 10 a.m. Dec. 15.