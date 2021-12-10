MILTON — A Turbotville man allegedly sent sexually explicit images to a minor over the internet while the man was in the same room as two other young girls, according to charges filed by the state police.
Timothy Eugen Cawley, 32, of Main Street, Turbotville, was charged with six felonies: A count of child pornography, a count of criminal solicitation of child pornography, a count of criminal use of a communication facility, three counts of unlawful contact with a minor. The charges were filed by state Trooper James Ballantyne, of the Bureau of Criminal Investigations-North East Computer Crime Unit in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
The state police North East Computer Crimes Unit received a referral via the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program on Nov. 26 for events that occurred on Nov. 21. The report, generated by MeetMe from their application Skout, flagged an explicit conversation and images between an adult and a minor, police reported.
The screen name associated with Cawley allegedly communicated with a girl, 13, about sexually explicit content. He then allegedly sent sexually graphic images to the teenager, showing a young girl sitting and another girl sleeping in the background, police said.
Police said Cawley was using with permission the internet service of his downstairs neighbor.
In an interview with state police, Cawley allegedly admitted to watching child pornography. He allegedly admitted to knowingly having the conversation with the 13-year-old and requesting photographs of her. He allegedly admitted to having other conversations with minors as young as 12, police said.
During a forensic search of his devices, police found that he was in possession of one image of child pornography.
Cawley was arraigned in front of Diehl on Dec. 2 and committed to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $250,000 cash bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 15 in front of Diehl.