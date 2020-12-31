Sunbury police are searching for an individual who they say smashed the front door to the Penn Jersey Mart before entering and stealing a small amount of cash at around 4 a.m. Thursday, Chief Brad Hare said.
This is the second incident in a week at the Penn Jersey Mart on North 4th Street. On Christmas Eve, two individuals entered the store, displayed handguns, beat a clerk and stole cash before fleeing the area.
Now Hare says a male, between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8, entered the store at around 4 a.m. Thursday, smashing the front door with a cement block and a sledgehammer.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northumberland County 911.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.