LEWISBURG — A Kulpmont man allegedly stole $1,000 worth of computer equipment from Bucknell University and broke into a home on St. Catherine Street in Lewisburg, according to Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department.
Norman Ross Neitz, 25, of Pine Street, Kulpmont, was charged with three felony counts of burglary, aggravated assault of police and criminal trespass; and three misdemeanor counts of receiving stolen property, resisting arrest and criminal mischief. The charges were filed by Buffalo Valley Regional Police Patrolman Cole Wirt in the Lewisburg office of District Judge Jeffrey Rowe.
New renters of a home on St. Catherine Street found Neitz in their upstairs bedroom. When police attempted to place the man in custody, he started kicking and swinging his arms, and kicked Buffalo Valley Regional Police Officer Josh Dreisbach in the head, police said.
Ross was placed under arrested and put in the police cruiser, police said.
Ross had allegedly broken the side door, the bedroom door and the bathroom door. The damage is estimated at $975, police said.
Ross allegedly had $1,000 worth of items stolen from Bucknell University, including computer and related equipment, police said.
Ross was arraigned on July 7 and committed to Union County Jail in lieu of $150,000 cash bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 3 in front of Rowe.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER