MIFFLINBURG — A Mifflinburg man allegedly broke into a home in White Deer Township and stole $300 worth of loose change, a safe full of $700 in cash, jewelry and identification documents, according to state police in Milton.
Sean Wayne Leitzel, 29, of Buggy Lane, Mifflinburg, was charged with a felony fount of burglary and a misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking. The charges were filed by state Trooper Matthew Chamberlain, of the Mllton State Police Barracks, in the Mifflinburg office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.
The victim noticed misplaced items in her home and an unlocked window. The ex-wife of Leitzel reached out to the victim to tell her that Leitzel had allegedly taken items from her home, police said.
The items included a small black safe with a digital keypad with $700 inside, a five-gallon water jug with $300 in loose change, several items of gold jewelry valued at $500, and the birth certificate and social security cards belonging to the victim and her child, police said.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER