A Sunbury man allegedly swerved toward a hunter on the side of the road near Furmano Foods, striking him with the front part of the truck in fall 2020, according to Point Township police.
Rex L. Millington, 62, of Greenough Street, is facing a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three misdemeanor counts of simple assault and one misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment. The charges were filed by township Patrolman Kevin Rushton in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
Kevin Klinger and Williard Klinger Jr. said they were hunting on Furmano property at 6 p.m. Nov. 16 when a man in a blue Toyota Tacoma asked if they had permission to hunt there. Klinger told him they did, but the man wouldn't give his name, according to police.
The driver drove away and spun the tires, but came back three more times doing the same thing. On the last time, the driver swerved toward Kevin Klinger and the bug shield on the hood struck Klinger, police said.
Klinger stated his right thumb was throbbing and his right forearm had a contusion, police said.
Williard Klinger told police he didn't see the final incident but did see the truck and heard the commotion, police said.
Millington had a previous issue in the same area involving hunting, police said.
Millington told police he approached the hunters, but one of them was hostile toward him, so he left. When he returned, Millington said the guy came running up to him with a bow, so he drove away and the guy hit the back of his truck, police said.
Millington state he saw the guy's face looked "really angry" and he heard a thump on the rear end of his truck, police said.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. June 9 in front of Diehl.